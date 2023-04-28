Govt To Enroll All 70,000 Out Of School Children In Islamabad: Minister

There are 70,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday informed the National Assembly that there are 70,000 out-of-school children in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Replying to various supplementary questions, the minister said currently around 70,000 children were out of school in Islamabad and efforts were being made to enroll them in schools by June 30.

The education minister said the government had also launched the Schools on Wheels initiative in Islamabad to provide education to the children of rural areas. He said buses were converted into mobile schools having state-of-the-art facilities, including toilets.

He said on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry was also planning to provide such mobile school facility to the children of flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

He said even the World Bank appreciated the government’s initiative besides assuring the provision of 30 buses for the cause. He added the ministry was ready to assist other provinces if the provincial governments provided buses.

He said the government had also started the tele school system, besides focusing on distance learning. It had also undertaken an accelerated learning programme with the cooperation of the United Kingdom to enhance literacy rate in the country, he added.

To another question, he said 0.8 percent increase was recorded in the literacy rate in the last nine months. He said the literacy rate in the country has reached 62.8% from 62.4 % in 2018-19.

The assembly was informed that there are 2.3 million children who are deprived of going to school in the country. The minister said Pakistan has the highest out-of-school children in the world.

Later, the chair referred the matter to the standing committee concerned for detailed deliberations.