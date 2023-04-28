Govt Wants To Implement ‘London Plan’ To Bring Back Nawaz Sharif: Imran

Imran Khan said the government wants to implement the ‘London Plan’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said the government wants to implement the ‘London Plan’ and bring back Nawaz Sharif to the country.

The former prime minister was addressing workers after the party held the second round of talks with the government in an effort to announce the date for holding elections.

The PTI is adamant about dissolving the National Assembly before the budget, while the government insists the caretaker setup is not empowered to announce the budget.

Imran Khan said the government wants to implement the ‘London Plan’ first and is attempting to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country.

The PTI suggested calling back Nawaz Sharif and putting both their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) before the elections.

He said the government is attempting to escape but no one should be allowed to go out till elections are held. He said the nation will stand up if the Constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court are violated.

The PTI chief said they will protest peacefully if the orders of the Supreme Court are not followed. He said the entire nation stands with the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice.

He said the people of Punjab have the right to vote for who will rule over them. He added that the government was not allowing holding elections due to personal interests.

He said an attempt was made to kill him in which seven to eight people are involved. “They don't care about inflation in the country. They have everything outside Pakistan. They only come to Pakistan for loot and then run away,' he said.

“These people do not want to hold elections to protect their NRO,” he said, adding that ‘powerful circles’ are not concerned about the state of the country.

He said the government is stating they it cannot dissolve the National Assembly before the budget is announced.

He said the government is only concerned about implementing the ‘London Plan’ and bringing back Nawaz Sharif to the country.