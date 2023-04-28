KP Caretaker Health Advisor Dr Jameel Resigns

Dr Jameel thanks to KP ministry, Caretaker CM for providing him with opportunit

Peshawar: Caretaker Health Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Abid Jameel has resigned.

Abid Jameel has confirmed his resignation and said due to personal reasons, he cannot perform his duty further.

He also expressed gratitude to the ministry and the caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan for providing him with the opportunity to learn and gain experience during his tenure.

Sources confirmed that the resignation had been sent to the chief minister's office, but no further details were released.

The sudden departure of Dr. Abid Jameel from his post has left many wondering about the impact it may have on the province's health sector.

Dr. Abid Jameel was appointed as the health advisor to the caretaker Chief Minister earlier this year, and he had been actively involved in the efforts to improve health care structure of the province.

He was a well-respected physician in the region and was associated with the health sector for many years.