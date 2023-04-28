MQM-P Still Has Reservations About Census

Coordination committee of MQM-P will be taken into confidence on talks with PM

MQM will mull over other options including protest against census

Govt extends census date for fifth time and it will continue till May 15

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan still has reservations about the census. An important meeting of the coordination committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has been convened at four o'clock on Saturday (tomorrow), sources said.

The coordination committee of MQM-P will be taken into confidence on the talks with the Prime Minister and the federal minister, sources added.

In the meeting, other options including protest against the census would also be considered, they said.

Earlier,Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal said that the ongoing digital census has been extended for the fifth time that the census will continue till May 15.

It was observed that people have not been counted in far-flung areas, Ahsan said, adding that the exact counting of the population is mandatory for proper utilization of resources.

The minister admitted that census process is slow in urban areas and every person must be counted, adding that fault lines must be removed in this regard.

He said that it is the first time that digital census is being carried out in the country, however some political parties have reservation over the process, adding that progress has been shared with all parties.

Ahsan observed that extraordinary increase in some areas’ population have been witnessed and added that it has been decided to extend the census date for fifteen days to complete the process successfully.

He further said that efforts were being made to remove the reservations of all political parties and make it acceptable for everyone as much as possible. He observed that the benefit of digital census is it can be checked at once.