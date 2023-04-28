No Chance Of Elections Before October; Nawaz To Return Before Polls: Asif

Popularity is one such thing that never remains stable.

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said there was no possibility of holding elections before October in the country. He also said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan before elections, Bol News reported.

Talking to media outside the parliament, Khawaja Asif said they said the tension should end, but the tension had yet to be started. If they held elections now and then again in October then it would raise the tension, he said.

“We are talking about the constitution. There’s nothing about popularity or fear of Imran Khan. Popularity is one such thing that never remains stable. Ups and downs come in popularity. Many big personalities came and became popular and then unpopular too,” he said adding that they feared that their popularity would diminish.

The defence minister said elections would be held on one day and in October. He also said Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before elections.

To a query that some PML-N leaders said negotiations could not be held with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Asif said he himself said that talks should not be held as they were wastage of time.

He said the government had told that it did not have funds to provide. He said holding separate elections would inflict unbearable damage to the federation. The sentiments would rise in other provinces regarding Punjab that they were not given rights by giving government there, Asif said.



