No Progress In 2nd Round; PTI, Govt May Hold Final Talks On Tuesday

PTI and govt hold second round of talks at Parliament House on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that talks was held in a positive environment

Ishaq Dar rejects news of deadlock in talks and hopes for positive result.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and PDM-led government have agreed to hold final round of talks on Tuesday (May 2) as no progress has made in the second round of the negotiation.

The PTI and govt held the second round of negotiations at Parliament House on Friday.

However, the both teams expressed satisfaction over the ongoing talks and rejected the news of deadlock and said that they would meet again to hold final round of talks on Tuesday (May 2).

They said that they would inform their respective leaderships about the progress and demands of one another.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that talks was held in a positive environment and said that the PTI wanted to resolve the issue through the negotiations.

The government negotiating team member Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there is no deadlock in talks and expressed hope for positive result.

However, Bol News TV revealed the inside story of the talks between the PTI and government.

As per the Bol News TV, the government negotiating team told the PTI that they could not give final date for the dissolution of National Assembly and demanded the opposition team to show some flexibility on the issue of the date for assembly dissolution.

In the present economic situation and negotiations with the IMF, the caretaker government would not be able to present the budget, the government Negotiating Team told the PTI, offering that the assembly could be dissolved after presenting the budget.

On which, the PTI delegation sought time to put the government's proposals before the party chief Imran Khan, sources said and added both the parties also discussed the presentation of the budget before the scheduled time.

Sources said that both sides decided to sit on Tuesday after consulting their respective political leaderships and the negotiation round on Tuesday is likely to be final.



