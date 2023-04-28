Police Raids House Of Pervaiz Elahi

Police personnel remained outside of house of Pervaiz Elahi for one hour

LAHORE: Police raided the residence of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi situated on Zahoor Elahi Road, here on Friday.

The police personnel, who came in four mobile vans, remained outside of the house for one hour.

Later, they departed after getting information about the former chief minister. However, the police also went to the house of Chaudhry Wajahat, who is brother of Pervaiz Elahi, and also got information about him from the administration of the residence. The police returned after questioning about Chaudhry Wajahat.

The police also asked about the arrivals and departures of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and went back after querying.

Later, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called his lawyers’ team to his residence to discuss the issue.