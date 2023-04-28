PTI, Govt Hold Second Round Of Talks To End Political Deadlock

PTI and PDM government held second round of talks.

PTI is insisting on dissolving the National Assembly before budget.

PML-N said there is no deadlock and talks are being held.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the coalition government on Friday held the second round of talks to end the impasse and reach a date for holding elections in the country

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary, and Barrister Ali Zafar represented the PTI while the government negotiation team includes Ishaq Dar, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Kishwar Zehra.

The talks are being held in committee room three of the parliament house. During a prayer break, the PTI delegation contacted Chairman Imran Khan and informed him of the progress during the talks.

Qureshi informed Imran Khan about the discussions and proposals put forth by the government. Sources revealed that Imran Khan gave instructions to the PTI delegation for the next round of talks.

According to reports, Imran Khan has directed the delegation to complete the negotiations soon. Well-placed sources revealed that the PTI wants the dissolution of the National Assembly before the budget is presented.

The PTI has demanded that the government should give a date to dissolve the assembly before the budget, sources added.

The party is adamant that providing the date for the dissolution of the assembly can end the impasse and reduce the political tension.

The PML-N delegation also informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about the progress made while negotiating with the PTI.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said they have come with the mandate of their party and there is no pressure on anyone. In reply to a question where there is a deadlock in the negotiation, he replied, “It is neither dead nor locked. There is talk.”

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar insisted that there is no deadlock in negotiations with PTI and talks are moving forward.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said they contacted Imran Khan and briefed him on the negotiations.

We want the negotiations to be successful, that's why we are sitting,” he said. He added that PTI has also given its demands in writing to the government.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said that negotiations with the coalition government would only go forward if they are willing to dissolve the National Assembly.

He said there is no need to hold a further round of talks if the government wants to repeat the same talk of holding elections in September or October.

The government and PTI were held at Parliament House to break the political impasse regarding elections in the country.