Sibtain Khan To Approach SC Against Removal Of Caretaker Punjab Govt

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan announced to approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan to remove the caretaker government in Punjab.

Speaking to the media, the speaker said the caretaker government of Punjab has completed its 90-day constitutional term. He said the legal status of the caretaker government is over after the end of the constitutional period.

He said they have decided to approach the Supreme Court will to make alternative arrangements in place of caretaker government in the province.

On April 22, the constitutional term of the caretaker government of Punjab for three months ended, the speaker said.

He said the caretaker government has lost its constitutional status after the completion of 90 days mandate and there is justification for the interim setup to stay in power.

He said the government and the opposition will decide the future course of action after the negotiations.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Fawad Chaudhry announced to move the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker governments.

The former information minister filed a petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution through Advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

The petition said the federal government has refused to release funds of Rs21 billion for the elections despite court orders which is a violation of the Constitution.

The petition furthered that the Constitution mandated elections within 90 days and barred the extension of the tenure of caretaker governments.

It furthered that the caretaker chief ministers for both Punjab and KP should be directed to resign immediately and restrained from exercising powers.

The petition added that the administration of the two provinces should be run under the supervision of the Supreme Court until elections are held and the new government takes over.