Sukkur Jail Admin Refuses To Release Ali Amin Gandapur Despite Court Orders

SUKKUR: The administration of Sukkur Central Jail refused to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur despite securing bail from court.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge-5 Sukkur approved the protective bail of Ali Amin Gandapur and ordered his release.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi, Advocate Zaheer Babar, Faisal Amin and others reached the Central Jail with a copy of the court order. However, the Central Jail Sukkur administration refused to release him.

PTI Sukkur President Advocate Zaheer Babar said the prison authorities did not release Ali Amin Gandapur despite court orders.

The jail administration said the politician was wanted by Punjab Police in various cases. The PTI local administration argued with jail authorities but they refused to release him.

Advocate Zaheer Babar said the Punjab Police has not sought custody and will have to seek permission from the Sindh Government to make an arrest.

He said the court has granted protective bail to release Ali Amin. He said the PTI leader wants to appear in court in the case registered in Mithi, Tharparkar.

He maintained that not releasing Ali Amin despite court orders is tantamount to contempt of court. He said the PTI is considering filing a contempt of court petition against the Sindh government tomorrow.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly leader Haleem Adil Shaikh condemned the decision to not release Ali Amin Gandapur from jail despite court orders.

He said Ali Amin Gandapur has been brought to Sindh in false cases. He said a bogus case was lodged in Shikarpur but the release order was delivered to Sukkur.

He said Ali Amin also secured transit bail in the fake case registered in Mithi. He said lawyers reached Sukkur Central Jail with the court orders but the former federal minister was not released.

He alleged the Sukkur Jail authorities did not release Gandapur at the behest of their “masters”. He condemned the move and said that no one can be detained illegally.

He said Gandapur has been confined illegally against his will. He claimed that Ali Amin Gandapur's life is in danger and that the Sindh government should not place him at risk.

Haleem Adil said IG Punjab has submitted a report to the Lahore High Court and no case has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur. He said the court has ordered his release and the jail authorities have committed contempt of court.

“The Sindh government of Zardari mafia should do as much cruelty as it can bear later,” he said, adding that the court has ordered to immediately release Ali Amin Gandapur.