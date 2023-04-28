King Charles' Ex-butler Says The Coronation Dress Code Will Greatly Alter Royal Protocol

King Charles' coronation is scheduled for May 6, and people are wondering what attire the royal family will be wearing.

The dress code for the coronation will be more casual, with a "day dress" dress code.

Most royals will wear suits instead of traditional robes, which is a massive change to royal protocol.

As the May 6 coronation of King Charles approaches in slightly over a week, people are beginning to consider what attire the royal family will be donning for this momentous occasion.

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, scheduled for May 6, is expected to include traditional headpieces and historical robes for the King, but there may be a departure from tradition for the attire of other members of the royal family.

Grant Harrold, King Charles' ex-butler, has revealed that the dress code for the coronation will deviate significantly from traditional royal protocol and will be more casual with a 'day dress' dress code.

Slingo was told by King Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, that the dress code for the upcoming coronation will be completely different from Queen Elizabeth II's, with a more relaxed 'day dress' code.

He told Slingo. 'The aristocracy traditionally would wear the coronation robes. If you look at the Queen's coronation, you will see that the dukes, duchesses, and countesses all had these special robes that were created for the coronation. Historically, these robes were worn by the aristocracy, but now this will not be the case.'

'For this coronation, most royals will wear suits, not their special robes,' he continued. 'This is a massive change to royal protocol. The senior members of the royal family decide the royal etiquette and dress code — they are always changing etiquette as they're the ones who decide all the changes, which will then be accepted as another part of the royal protocol.'

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, might opt for a more understated accessory such as a hat or fascinator instead of a tiara for the coronation at Westminster Abbey, according to reports. However, there is still discussion surrounding the decision, as there is a growing expectation for her to bring glamour to the occasion.

When examining previous coronations, it is evident that women in the royal family have previously worn ornate headpieces.

'Tiaras were worn by nearly every royal lady at the Queen's coronation in 1953, as well as lots of aristocratic women, but times have certainly changed in 70 years,' Lauren Kiehna, writer of The Court Jeweller,previously told the media.

Harrold doesn't anticipate that Princess Kate or Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, will wear a tiara as well.

'I really don't think we'll see that in the dress code because I think the focus will be more on day wear, showing how relaxed the dress code is for the event,' he added.

'I believe the ladies will wear dresses,' he added. 'For the evening event, they might wear ball gowns, but during the day, they will obviously wear something very smart.'

When asked about Kate's outfit for the coronation event, TV host Alison Hammond was given a small clue by Kate during her visit to Birmingham last week.

'I said, 'What are you wearing for the coronation?'' Hammon recalled it in the media. 'Because I said to her, 'I'm feeling like you're going to wear blue.''

'She was like, 'There is a hint of blue.' So I was like, 'Fantastic!' Hammond added.

As per Harrold, there will be a mix of traditional and modern attire for male members of the royal family.

'We'll see the men in suits and uniforms. On that basis, I'm thinking back to the Queen's funeral; Prince Harry and William sometimes wear their uniforms on certain occasions, but they might wear their morning suits instead for the coronation, following a modern dress code instead of the traditions,' he says.

He kept saying, 'I think the ladies will have hats on — this will be protocol for ladies to wear hats. The men will most likely wear morning suits. I'm thinking back when I attended any royal events, you usually get a mixture of both modern suits and traditional ones for men, and for ladies, obviously, it's hats.'