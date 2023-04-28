Princess Anne's Part In Brother King Charles' Coronation Is Disclosed!

Princess Anne will play a significant role in her brother King Charles' upcoming coronation as the "Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.

The Princess lead 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London on horseback.

Princess Anne is known for being the most hardworking royal on a regular basis.

Princess Anne, who is renowned for her diligent work ethic, is set to play a significant role in her brother King Charles' upcoming coronation.

According to media, Princess Anne, who is known for her strong work ethic, will play a significant role in her brother King Charles' upcoming coronation as the 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting.' The position dates back to the 15th century, and its purpose is to safeguard the monarch from danger. Princess Anne has held this position since 1998.

After King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Princess Anne, as the 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting,' will ride on horseback behind them and lead 6,000 armed services personnel through the streets of London.

After the procession, the royal family members, including Princess Anne, will head back to Buckingham Palace. They will then appear on the balcony to greet the cheering crowds below.

Despite her brother's position as king, Princess Anne is commonly recognized as the royal who works the hardest each year.

The statement reveals that Queen Elizabeth's daughter, the Princess Royal, was the member of the royal family who participated in the highest number of engagements in 2022, having taken part in a total of 214 engagements.

According to the statement, King Charles carried out 181 royal engagements, with most of them taking place before he ascended the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, securing the second position after Princess Anne.

Even though Prince Charles was at the top of the list in 2019 and 2020, Princess Anne is known for being the most hardworking royal on a regular basis.

In addition to her royal engagements, Princess Anne also took on personal responsibilities in 2022, such as accompanying her mother's coffin from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen passed away on September 8, back to the United Kingdom.

Princess Anne released a statement through Buckingham Palace after the death of Queen Elizabeth, saying that she was lucky to spend the last day of her mother's life with her. Anne also expressed that it was a privilege to accompany her mother on her final journeys.

In December, both Princess Anne and her younger brother, Prince Edward, were appointed as Counselors of State. This means that they can carry out constitutional duties on behalf of their brother, King Charles, in case he is abroad or unable to perform his duties due to illness or any other reason.