Psychic Calls Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'mismatched Pairing'

According to a psychic, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not compatible.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been determined to be a mismatch for one another by a Psychia World study.

According to a company spokeswoman: 'Whilst there’s no denying that Harry and Meghan are cemented royal sweethearts, their star signs place them of lower compatibility than some of the other royal couples.'

They added: 'Typically, Leo’s and Virgo’s can struggle to find common ground, as the extrovert and dominant side of the Leo can take aback the more reserved Virgo.

'The earth sign comes right after the fiery Leo on the astrological chart, often making for a mismatched pairing.

They added: 'Harry also explains he was first drawn to free-spirited Meghan as she reminded him so much of his mother, Princess Diana, who was a Cancer.

'Meghan is also very relationship-orientated and sentimental like Diana, due to her Rising Cancer Ascendant, so Harry probably picked up on her Cancerian energy and nurturing nature.

“Meghan is sociable, vibrant, and poised, whilst Harry is very focused and intelligent - giving the pair a yin-yang kind of energy. It’s clear that this typically out of the ordinary astrological pairing have something special.'