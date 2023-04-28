Death Toll Rises To At Least 22 After Russian Missile Strikes Ukrainian Authorities

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman

The building had 46 apartments, with 27 completely destroyed in the attack.

Another missile strike in Dnipro resulted in the deaths of a woman and her 2-year-old child.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry has reported that the number of casualties resulting from a missile strike on an apartment building in Uman, carried out by Russia, has risen to 22.

The incident occurred in the central Cherkasy region and also resulted in the injury of at least 18 people, including three children.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, has revealed that one of the buildings hit by a missile strike had 46 apartments, of which 27 were completely destroyed.

The incident occurred in Uman, while to the east, in Dnipro, a woman and her 2-year-old child were also killed in another strike, according to authorities.



