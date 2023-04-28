Body Discovered Identified As Fiancé Of Slain Pregnant Teacher

David Yates' body identified in reservoir by Police Scotland.

The body of David Yates, the fiancé of the pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock who was found dead in her Glasgow home, has been identified by police from a reservoir.

Police Scotland, who do not believe anyone else was involved, were searching for Mr. Yates at Mugdock Country Park.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) will investigate Ms. Sturrock's death.

While the cause of death has not been disclosed, it is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms. Sturrock, who was 29 weeks pregnant, taught at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and her unborn child did not survive.

Pirc can investigate serious incidents involving the police, including the death or injury of a person following contact with officers, but has not clarified what it will investigate in this case.

A spokesperson said: 'Once our inquiries are complete a report will be submitted.'

The cause of Ms. Sturrock's death has not been disclosed by Police Scotland, who have launched a murder investigation after her partner, David Yates, went missing.

His car was discovered in a car park at Mugdock Country Park, which was subsequently searched by officers.

Ms. Sturrock hailed from Wick in the Scottish Highlands and came to Glasgow to study musical theatre before eventually becoming a teacher. Sandwood Primary School paid tribute to her as a 'beloved' member of staff and offered support to pupils, staff, and families through educational psychologists.

The Procurator Fiscal will receive reports from Police Scotland at a later time.



