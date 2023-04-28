Spain And Portugal Hit With Scorching Heatwave As April Temperature Records Shattered

Spain and Portugal on mainland break April temperature records due to early-season heatwave.

Persistent heatwave exacerbates long drought in certain regions.

Madrid opens urban "beach" a month earlier than usual due to extreme heat.

Both Spain and Portugal on the mainland have broken their April temperature records due to an early-season heatwave. This extreme heat has worsened the long drought in certain regions. According to AEMET, Spain's weather agency, the airport in the southern city of Cordoba reported a temperature of 38.8 Celsius yesterday, surpassing the previous record of 38.6 C set in Elche in 2011.

The absolute April temperature record in Spain is still held by Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, where the temperature reached 40.2 C in 2013. Meanwhile, in Portugal, the central town of Mora experienced a temperature of 36.9 C, breaking the previous April record of 36.0 C that was set in 1945, according to the country's weather agency.

While temperatures began to drop in Portugal on Friday, parts of Spain still experienced the persistent heatwave. Madrid opened its urban 'beach,' a series of fountains along the Manzanares river, a month earlier than usual due to the extreme heat.

AEMET has predicted that cooler weather will arrive from Saturday. The Iberian Peninsula is facing a prolonged drought, with rainfall dropping almost 25% since October on top of the previous year being one of the driest on record in Spain.

This has led to earlier-than-normal wildfires, causing concerns of a repeat of last summer's devastating fires, which were attributed to climate change. Portuguese authorities have placed two municipalities, Proenca-A-Nova in the center and Tavira in the south, on high alert for wildfires.



