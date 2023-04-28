PAK Vs NZ ODI: Ramiz Raja Unimpressed With Shaheen And Haris Rauf

Ramiz Raja Unimpressed With Shaheen And Haris Rauf

Ramiz Raja, a former cricketer, has advised Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, two fast bowlers, to work on increasing their pace after the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the match, Shaheen and Haris took two wickets each but also gave away 63 and 65 runs in their 10 overs, respectively.

'There is a question mark hovering over Haris Rauf, and I think it's because he isn't as effective as a length bowler. He either bowls good yorkers or has a good change of pace, and in T20s, when batters take chances, he takes wickets easily. In ODIs, bowling is different, and I think he needs to increase his pace to be more effective,' he said

'Overall, his pace has decreased, I don't know if he himself is bowling with less pace. Let's say there is a 10-over spell, then I can understand not exerting too much pace in 2-3 overs, but overall, I think his pace needs to be increased a bit more.

'Shaheen Afridi also needs to increase his average speed of 136 and go up by a notch or two when he bowls forward. This is because on such pitches, you need to have a good understanding of your bowling, as you know that you will not get much sideways movement. Therefore, you need to develop a process through variations, change of pace, or sheer pace to be effective.”

Fakhar Zaman, the opening batsman, played an exceptional innings and scored a century, helping Pakistan secure a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI.

He hit 13 boundaries and one six in his innings of 117 runs, which came off 114 balls and was his ninth ODI hundred. Pakistan achieved the target of 289 runs in 48.3 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Daryl Mitchell, the all-rounder, also scored a century, making 113 runs off 115 balls, while opener Will Young scored 86 runs, helping New Zealand to reach a challenging total of 288-7 in their 50 overs.

Zaman was the star of the match for Pakistan and almost single-handedly led the team to victory, falling just 34 runs short of the target before being caught off a mistimed shot.

He formed a solid opening partnership with Imam-ul-Haq, who scored 60 runs off 65 balls, and together they put on 124 runs for the first wicket by the 22nd over, countering New Zealand's attack on a flat pitch at Pindi stadium.

After Haq was dismissed leg-before by Ish Sodhi, Zaman and captain Babar Azam added another 90 runs to Pakistan's score, taking them closer to the target.

Babar Azam scored 49 runs off 46 balls before getting caught by Tom Latham off a delivery from Adam Milne. He hit three fours and a six in his innings. Pakistan faced a small setback when Shan Masood was dismissed for just one run off 12 balls and Agha Salman scored seven runs before being dismissed.

However, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial role in ensuring that the opportunity for victory was not wasted, and he hit the winning boundary to remain unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls. This win was Pakistan's 500th in 949 ODIs.



