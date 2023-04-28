Fitzboydon has worked as the Chief Executive of London Sport

Cricket Scotland has made additional appointments with Kash Taank

Pete Fitzboydon Named Interim CEO Of Cricket Scotland

Pete Fitzboydon has been appointed as the interim CEO of Cricket Scotland, replacing Gordon Arthur on a six-month fixed-term contract.

Previously, Fitzboydon has worked as the Chief Executive of London Sport and also served as an interim CEO for Badminton England and Cycling UK. He has most recently been working as a consultant for the RFU to enhance governance standards in professional rugby.

Cricket Scotland is facing challenges as it has been placed under special measures due to an investigation into institutional racism, coinciding with the appointment of Pete Fitzboydon as interim CEO.

Additionally, the organization is currently lacking a chairman since Anjan Luthra stepped down from the position after only six months.

'I am delighted to be joining Cricket Scotland during this important time for the sport. There remains a great deal of work to be done to build on the progress to date and deliver on our commitments to anti-racism and EDI within the sport, whilst continuing to rebuild trust within the Scottish cricketing community,' Fitzboydon said.

'I am also keen to support the ongoing enhancement of Cricket Scotland as an organisation, to ensure it flourishes for years to come. We are about to begin an exciting domestic cricket season, while our Men's and Women's national squads have crucial World Cup qualifying campaigns on the horizon.' 'It promises to be an extremely busy summer, and I am really looking forward to getting out and about around the country to meet people from all communities who share my love of cricket,' said Fitzboydon in a statement.

Cricket Scotland has made additional appointments with Kash Taank named as the Head of EDI and Declan Ritchie as Conduct in Sports Manager. The recruitment for the specialized role of Head of 'Changing The Boundaries' is almost complete.

The organization also announced that the recruitment process for the permanent Chief Executive position will begin in the summer, with the aim of filling the position by December 1, 2023, following the Action Plan established after the publication of the 'Changing The Boundaries' report.