Sudan Clashes: Ceasefire Renewed, But Violence Continues

Sudan military factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire extension.

Heavy fighting continues in Khartoum despite truce.

Death toll rises to 512 with 4,200 injured.

Sudan's military factions, who have been fighting for almost two weeks resulting in hundreds of deaths, agreed to extend the three-day ceasefire for another 72 hours after diplomatic efforts by neighboring countries and international organizations.

However, heavy fighting continues in the capital city of Khartoum.

The previous truce allowed people to flee and countries to evacuate their citizens.

South Sudan has offered to host peace talks, and the Sudanese army has agreed to participate.

The US has been actively working to extend the truce, while Ethiopia's prime minister has urged the rival generals to settle their differences amicably.

Despite the extension, civilians are still living in fear, according to a former civilian government official.

'What they call a truce has nothing to do with what is happening,' she told media. 'The bombardment by the airplanes is taking place almost all day and night.'

Fighting continues in Sudan's western Darfur region and other provinces, and the death toll has reached at least 512 with nearly 4,200 injured, although the actual number of casualties could be higher.

The World Health Organization predicts that there will be more deaths due to disease outbreaks and a lack of healthcare services.

Most hospitals in conflict zones are not operational, and over 60% of health facilities in Khartoum are inactive.

David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee, warns that in the rush to evacuate foreign nationals, the international community is in danger of neglecting the broader crisis in Sudan.

'The fact that for the last 10 days, pretty much all the media coverage and the vast bulk of political attention has been on getting out thousands of people and not on the need to tend to millions of people sticks in the gullet,' he told the Media.

'Of course the lives of the thousands who need to evacuate are important, but what about the 45 million who are left?

'Sudan's population has 15 million people in humanitarian need and I think part of our call today as the International Rescue Committee is to say let's not fall into that trap of thinking that once thousands are evacuated the problem is solved.'

An army statement quoted by Reuters news agency said it had taken control of most of Sudan's regions but 'the situation is a bit complicated in some parts of the capital'.

Several foreign countries, including the UK and the US, have been urging their citizens to leave Sudan as soon as possible due to the ongoing violence.

However, many foreigners are still stuck in the country and facing difficulties accessing evacuation sites.

Meanwhile, local civilians are fleeing the capital city and facing shortages of necessities like food, water, and fuel.

The number of Sudanese refugees fleeing to Chad is also increasing, and UN officials are concerned about the strain it may put on the country.

The fighting, which began on April 15, is the result of a power struggle between the regular army and the RSF, with both factions fearing the loss of power and potential prosecution for war crimes committed in Darfur nearly 20 years ago.







