Apple Watch Ultra With Improved MicroLED Display Set To Release In 2025

The release of the microLED Apple Watch has been delayed until at least 2025, according to display analyst Ross Young, who previously predicted a vague 2025 release timeline earlier this year. Young has now specified that the launch will be in the latter half of 2025.

Apple is working on a microLED Apple Watch, as confirmed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Earlier, he suggested it could come out at the end of 2024, but Apple's timeline has likely changed.

Early rumours about future Apple devices can be unreliable regarding release timing as delays in design, component sourcing, manufacturing, and other factors can cause Apple to push back its launch dates.

The Apple Watch Ultra will be the first device from Apple to have a microLED display, with plans to extend the technology to iPhones and other devices in the future, though this will take time.

