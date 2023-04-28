New Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset With Improved Features And Performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to feature new CPU.

Prime Cortex-X4 CPU core at speed of 3.7 GHz.

SM8650 is model number of chip with Adreno 750 as its GPU.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 improved performance and efficiency, but its successor aims to be even better. A reliable source has shared that the new flagship platform will feature a new CPU architecture and higher clock speeds.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 reportedly has a prime Cortex-X4 CPU core that operates at an unprecedented speed of 3.7 GHz. It also features five powerful cores for performance and two smaller cores for efficiency.

Digital Chat Station reveals that the model number of the chip is SM8650, and its GPU will be an Adreno 750. TSMC will manufacture the chips, moving from the N4 to the N4P node, which is a 4nm process technology with slightly better efficiency.

TSMC has opted for the N4P process technology instead of the 3nm process because it is more cost-effective and production-friendly. The factories in Taiwan are ready to begin mass production once the phone companies complete their trials.