Nokia 105 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia 105 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 02:19 PM

  • Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The phone is jam-packed with amazing features.
  • The cellphone is powered by an 800 mAh Li-ion removable battery.

Nokia 105 phone is currently available in the market, this phone is jam-packed with amazing features. Two 4G SIM cards can work with the Nokia 105.

The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.

The smartphone features 4MB Ram and 4MB of built-in storage capacity.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 Specifications

BUILD Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colors
Size 1.8 Inches
Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
Card No
Contacts 2000 contacts
SMS 500
CAMERA Main No Camera
Features No
Front No Camera
CONNECTIVITY WLAN No
Bluetooth Yes
GPS No
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFC No
FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser No
Messaging SMS
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standby up to 619 hrs
Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min


