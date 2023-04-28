Nokia 105 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features.

Nokia 105 phone is currently available in the market, this phone is jam-packed with amazing features. Two 4G SIM cards can work with the Nokia 105.

The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.

The smartphone features 4MB Ram and 4MB of built-in storage capacity.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 Specifications

BUILD Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min



