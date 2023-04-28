language: English
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A52 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 01:53 PM

Samsung Galaxy A52  is currently available in the market, the company’s flagship model displays exceptional features.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G chipset and an octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy has a 6.5-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI One UI 3.0
Dimensions 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight 187 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPU Adreno 618
DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features 90Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, (depth), LED Flash
Features Funmode, single take, Live focus effects (Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh, Blur color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
Radio FM Radio (Unspecified)
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IP67, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

– Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

