language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 03:13 PM

Open In App

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.
  • The Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.
  • The Samsung's S20 Ultra features 12GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra  is currently available in the market, the Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

3

The Samsung's S20 Ultra features 12GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

3

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

3

The Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

The Samsung's S20 Ultra features 12GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,999 – 103,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS
UI OneUI 2.5
Dimensions 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
Weight 220 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2 x 2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
GPU Mali-G77 MP11
DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size 6.9 Inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~509 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display, 120Hz (up to FHD resolution)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.0
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS Periscope + 48 MP, f/3.6, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS, 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video + 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, (depth), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, HDR10+, dual-video rec., stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS & OIS)
Front Dual 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
USB 3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity, SpO2
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), metal frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support), Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Talktime up to 25 hrs

– Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 74 min, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Power bank/Reverse wireless charging 9W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,882,232[+13,796*]

DEATHS

6,862,569[+11*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,624[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story