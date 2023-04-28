Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan and features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently available in the market, the Exynos 990 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 90,999 – 103,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications