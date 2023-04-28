Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo v23e price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset.

Vivo v23e is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo v23e Specifications: