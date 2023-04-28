language: English
Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 02:57 PM

Vivo v23e  is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.

Vivo v23e price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset.

The smartphone features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo v23e Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight 172 g
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.44 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh

