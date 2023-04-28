Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan And Features

language: English
Vivo y20  is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo y20 features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo y20 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS
UI Funtouch OS 10.5
Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Charging 10W

