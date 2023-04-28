Vivo Y20 Price In Pakistan And Features

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo y20 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo y20 features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Vivo y20 Specifications