language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Xiaomi Redmi 10c Price In Pakistan And Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10c Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Web Desk 28 Apr , 2023 12:12 PM

Open In App

  • Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
  • The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi 10c  is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and an octa-core processor.

3

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

3

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan and features.

3

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.

The Xiaomi's Redmi 10c features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10c specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS
UI MIU1 13
Dimensions 169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight 190 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Blue, Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.71 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Infrared Yes
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

– Fast charging 18W


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

686,882,232[+13,796*]

DEATHS

6,862,569[+11*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,624[+0*]

DEATHS

30,656[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story