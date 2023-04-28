Xiaomi Redmi 10c Price In Pakistan And Specifications

- Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
Xiaomi Redmi 10c is now available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.
The Xiaomi's Redmi 10c features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Redmi 10c price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi 10c specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|169.6 x 76.6 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
