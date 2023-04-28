Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan and features.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G Processor powers the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive panel on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11's battery has a 5000 mAh capacity.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Specifications