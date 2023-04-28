Death Toll Rises: 200+ Migrants Lose Lives Near Tunisia

Tunisian coastguards discovered 41 migrant bodies off the coast.

Over 200 people have drowned in the last 10 days, causing strain on authorities and morgues.

Tunisia has become the primary departure point for migrants, replacing Libya.

The Tunisian coastguards have discovered 41 bodies of migrants off the coast, contributing to the escalating death toll of those attempting to migrate from Africa to Europe.

According to a senior official, over 200 people have drowned in the last 10 days, causing a strain on Tunisian morgues and authorities who are struggling to manage the increasing number of attempted crossings. Tunisia has become the primary starting point for migrants, replacing Libya, with some areas of the Tunisian coast being only 150 kilometers away from Lampedusa, an Italian island that is commonly used as a gateway to the mainland.

'On Tuesday, we had more than 200 bodies, well beyond the capacity of the hospital, which creates a health problem,' said Faouzi Masmoudi, a justice official in the port city of Sfax where the central morgue for an area of around a million people is sited.

'There is a problem with large numbers of corpses arriving on the shore. We don't know who they are or what shipwreck they came from and the number is increasing.'

The UN's migration agency reported that almost 300 people have died over the past 10 days, including those departing from Libya, and 824 people have died this year so far.

Tunisia has taken over as the primary departure point for people escaping from conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

To reduce pressure on hospitals, funerals are being held almost every day, and DNA samples are taken from each body for identification.

According to a national guard official, the recovered bodies were severely decomposed, indicating that they had been in the water for several days. Tunisia has become a transit point for mostly sub-Saharan African migrants seeking to reach Europe via sea, resulting in an unprecedented number of fatalities in a short period.

The UN's Missing Migrants Project has also reported a death toll of 300 in the Central Mediterranean over the past 10 days.



