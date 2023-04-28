Bodies Found In Uman Building, Death Toll Climbs

Officials have confirmed that a total of 17 people lost their lives in Uman.

“Rescuers have pulled out two more bodies from the rubble, bringing the total to 17 civilians killed by the Russians in Uman,” Ihor Taburets, governor of the Cherkasy region, said on the Telegram messaging app. “The rescue operation continues.”

A residential building in Uman was destroyed in the missile attack by Russia, and a reputed media outlet's team present at the scene observed lifeless bodies being taken out from the wreckage.

Local officials informed media reporters that three children were among the deceased, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that two children had lost their lives in Uman but couldn't be identified, and their parents' whereabouts were unknown.

The overall death toll has now reached 19, as per reputed media outlets' sources, with two additional casualties in Dnipro a woman and her two-year-old child due to the cruise missile and drone strikes by Russia.