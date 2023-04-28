Russian-backed Donetsk Claims 9 Dead From Ukrainian Shelling

Ukrainian shelling kills 9 people in Donetsk, according to the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic.

The DPR claims that six women, two men, and an eight-year-old girl were among those killed

Ukraine reported that Russian strikes killed over 20 people in the central city of Uman.

The Donetsk People's Republic, which is supported by Russia, has reported that Ukrainian forces shelled the city of Donetsk, resulting in the deaths of nine people, including six women, two men, and an eight-year-old girl.

The shelling also injured 16 people in the city center, according to the Coordination Center of the DPR.

The Coordination Center of the Donetsk People's Republic has stated that Ukrainian forces used 155 mm shells from artillery to carry out most of the strikes, primarily targeting the Petrovsky district in the city center. The center has also claimed that multiple launch rockets were utilized in the shelling.

On Friday, Ukraine reported that more than 20 people were killed in Uman due to strikes by Russian forces.



