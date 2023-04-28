Keir Starmer Denies Targeting Labour Left-wingers

Diane Abbott suspended for comments on racism.

Abbott apologizes, clarifies statement.

Sir Keir states suspension is due to anti-Semitism.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has refuted allegations of targeting left-wing MPs after Diane Abbott's suspension due to her comments on racism.

In a letter to The Observer, the Hackney MP mentioned that some ethnicities are not subject to racism throughout their lives.

Abbott apologized, clarifying that it was an early version of her statement that was mistakenly sent.

Sir Keir stated that she was suspended over anti-Semitism, not for being left-wing.

Despite accusations of purging left-wing members, Sir Keir denied it in an interview with Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2.

'In both of those cases, Jeremy and Diane, it's an antisemitism issue,' Sir Keir said.

'I was very clear, I think it was the first thing I said as Labour leader, which was I would tear antisemitism out by its roots from our party.

'And I asked all those that had lost confidence in Labour because of antisemitism to judge me by my actions, not by my words.

'There aren't many people going out saying that it's possible to defend what Diane Abbott said last weekend.'

Diane Abbott, the UK's first black female MP who served as Shadow Home Secretary under Jeremy Corbyn, has apologized for her remarks.

In a letter to The Observer, she had mistakenly sent an early draft stating that some ethnicities are not exposed to racism throughout their lives.

In a statement, Ms. Abbott said: 'I wish to wholly and unreservedly withdraw my remarks and disassociate myself from them.

'Racism takes many forms, and it is completely undeniable that Jewish People have suffered its monstrous effects, as have Irish people, Traveller, and many others.'

Momentum, a left-wing activist group, has demanded the restoration of Diane Abbott's status as a Labour MP.

In a statement, the group said: 'Diane was right to apologize for her comments this morning. The Party should now accept the apology and restore the whip.'

Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent, previously known as Ruth Smeeth, who is the national vice-chair of Jewish Labour, referred to the fallout from Diane Abbott's remarks as 'depressing.'

Despite her criticism of the Labour Party's response to antisemitism under Jeremy Corbyn, she acknowledged Ms Abbott as an 'icon.'

In an interview with the media, she urged finding a solution that respects Ms. Abbott's dignity while addressing the issue.

Labor critics of Ms. Abbott have not reached a consensus on how to proceed.

Some argue that her comments are part of a recent trend and demand that the suspension remains to prevent her from standing in the next general election.

Others are concerned that she could become a 'martyr' for the party's left wing and suggest that she step down at the next election while restoring the whip.

However, there is no indication that Ms. Abbott would agree to do so. The Labour leadership has faced accusations of preventing left-wing candidates from the party, leading to concerns that the party will become less inclusive in the future.

While supporters of Sir Keir Starmer claim that they are only ensuring the quality of Labour politicians, others view it as a 'purge' to distance the party from the Jeremy Corbyn era.

In July 2022, Sir Keir sacked transport spokesman Sam Tarry for policy inconsistencies while on the picket line during train strikes, which led to claims of left-wing policy pushback.

Later, Mr. Tarry was deselected by his local constituency party, making him ineligible to run as a Labour candidate in the same seat.







