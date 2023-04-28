Man Denies Murder Of Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana In South London

Sgt Ratana was shot in the chest while a handcuffed suspect was being taken.

A man named Louis De Zoysa has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Metropolitan Police Sgt Matiu Ratana in south London. Sgt Ratana was shot in the chest while a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody at Croydon Custody Centre on 25 September 2020.

De Zoysa, 25, who is from Banstead, Surrey, was also injured in the incident and has been in hospital since then. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link, assisted by an intermediary, as he was in a wheelchair with his right arm in a sling.

Louis De Zoysa, who is currently receiving treatment at St Andrews Healthcare, a brain injury hospital, entered his not guilty plea by holding up a whiteboard with the words 'not guilty' written on it during his hearing at Northampton Crown Court.

The trial has been set for 6 June to take place in Northampton. Sgt Matiu Ratana, a New Zealand-born officer, was just two months away from retirement when he was fatally shot while on duty in south London.

Former Met Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, described him as a 'talented officer' who had served the public of London for almost 30 years, adding that he will be missed in Croydon, the Met, and the rugby world.







