Pilots And Taxi Driver Sentenced To Prison For Migrant Smuggling

Sivakumar then picked them up, but they were stopped by police and the National Crime Agency. Styles was arrested at the airfield and expressed surprise at being arrested for illegal immigration instead of drugs.

Three men who were involved in smuggling four Albanian migrants from Belgium to the UK in a light aircraft have been sentenced to jail by Judge Timothy Spencer KC.

One of the pilots, Richard Styles, was sentenced to seven years, while the other pilot, Silavano Turchet, was sentenced to seven and a half years. The taxi driver, Vijayakumar Sivakumar, received a sentence of four and a half years.

All of them had previous convictions for either smuggling drugs or migrants. Judge Spencer described Styles as the go-to pilot for the illegal use of light aircraft, while Turchet was described as a similar go-to man for fixing anything to do with the illegal use of light aircraft.

Turchet was arrested later at his home in West Bridgford, following a thorough investigation by the NCA.







