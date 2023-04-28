The Newport News school district in Virginia has filed a motion to dismiss a $40 million.

The Newport News school district in Virginia has filed a motion to dismiss a $40 million lawsuit filed by a first-grade teacher, Abigail Zwerner, who was shot by her 6-year-old student in January.

The school district's motion argues that the injuries suffered by Zwerner should be remedied as a workers' compensation claim under Virginia law.

Zwerner's complaint alleged physical pain and mental anguish as a result of the shooting and claimed negligence on the part of the school district for failing to take action despite multiple warnings. Her attorney disagrees with the notion that the complaint should be filed as a workers' compensation claim.

The shooting is 'an exception,' lawyer Jeffrey Breit said, because 'no 6-year-old student is going to be a risk of shooting their teacher.'

For teachers, he added, 'it's not part of their job' and they are 'not a night 7-Eleven worker.'

The Newport News School Board, former Superintendent George Parker III, and former Richneck Elementary School Principal Briana Foster Newton are arguing that violence against teachers is a widespread issue that extends to elementary schools, citing national surveys and OSHA reports showing assaults on teachers by students across the district.

They maintain that Zwerner's shooting is a workplace injury as it occurred during school hours in a classroom, and therefore, should be filed as a workers' compensation claim.











