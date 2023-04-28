Twitter User: 50K Salary Not Enough To Survive In Metro City

Twitter user expressed concern about surviving on a starter salary.

She questioned why salaries for new employees are low.

It makes it difficult to manage expenses.

Living in a big city can be harder than living in a small town.

3 It makes it difficult to manage expenses. 3 Twitter user expressed concern about surviving on a starter salary. 3 She questioned why salaries for new employees are low.

People who move to big cities for work in big companies may have a hard time adjusting to the high cost of living, like expensive groceries and rent.

But with time, they usually find a way to manage.

Medha Ganti, a user on Twitter, expressed her concerns about living in a big city on a starter salary.

She wondered why salaries for new employees are so low, making it difficult for them to survive in a metropolitan area.

She stated that a monthly salary of 50,000 rupees would hardly leave any room for savings, and not everyone can rely on financial support from their families.

Ganti added, “The answer can't be make better career choices! People have diff skill sets. 3rd year mein toh you start getting an idea of what you might want to do.”

One user explained, “Because cost of living solely doesn't determine salaries. Demand and supply economics + ability to solve tougher problems, do.”

Another Twitter user replied to Medha Ganti's tweet, saying that it all depends on the type of lifestyle one leads.

They gave an example of people who earn less than 50,000 rupees per month but still manage to save around 8,000-10,000 rupees per month after all expenses.

On the other hand, they also know people whose lifestyle expenses exceed 50,000 rupees.

The user concluded that it ultimately depends on the lifestyle someone wants to lead.

The majority of people on the internet do not agree with the Twitter user's opinion on living in urban areas.

They believe that the cost of living in metropolitan cities is high and that it is difficult to manage expenses with a low salary, regardless of the type of lifestyle one leads.

They argue that basic necessities such as housing, food, and transportation cost more in big cities, leaving very little for savings or leisure activities.