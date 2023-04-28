Watch Video: Father On Wheelchair Dances With Daughter

Charles Potter and his daughter Charlize performed a dance.

He uses a wheelchair and made adjustments to the choreography to accommodate.

The video has gone viral, and people praised Charles.

The video shows a father and daughter performing with other fathers and daughters at a school event.

The father is in a wheelchair, and many people are praising him for showing up for his daughter and making her feel included.

The video has made many people feel happy and touched.

The video shows Charles Potter and his daughter Charlize performing on stage with other fathers and daughters.

They adjusted the dance moves to accommodate Charles' limited movement because he uses a wheelchair.

They performed just like the other father-daughter duos.

Despite Charles being in a wheelchair, he and Charlize performed their dance routine on stage and kept up with the other father-daughter pairs.

The video's caption revealed that Charles was hit by a drunk driver, which caused him to be in a wheelchair.

However, he didn't let his disability stop him from dancing with his daughter.

In an interview with GMA, Potter revealed that his daughter Charlize was taking a hip-hop chair dance class.

When she asked him if he could dance with her in the daddy-daughter dance event, he agreed and said they would figure out how to make it work.

Potter's wife, Rhonda Conrad, also mentioned that the father-daughter pair had only four days to learn the dance routine before the show.

They made some adjustments to the choreography to accommodate Charles' wheelchair.

Charles Potter and his daughter Charlize practiced hard together by watching a video sent by the school.

They performed at the school event and received praise from the school community and online.

Charles has been in a wheelchair since 2006 due to an accident caused by a drunk driver in Virginia.

The accident happened before Charlize was born.