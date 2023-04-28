Read Viral: Rare Lion-like Calf Born From Cow In India

The calf's unique appearance excited many villagers.

Sometimes nature surprises us with rare and unexpected occurrences that even leave doctors amazed.

In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a cow gave birth to a calf that looked very similar to a lion cub.

A cow in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district gave birth to a calf that looked like a lion cub, which excited many villagers who came to see it.

However, the veterinary department later explained that this happened due to a defect in the cow's uterus during pregnancy, causing the fetus to not develop properly.

Sadly, the calf passed away only thirty minutes after being born. People from nearby areas came to see the unique calf's unusual appearance.



