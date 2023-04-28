Richard Burton opened fire on Yemeni Coast Guard members.

The incident took place in the Gulf of Aden.

Yemeni officials have not commented publicly on the incident.

Armed guards aboard a luxurious yacht, formerly owned by the late actor Richard Burton, mistakenly fired at Yemeni Coast Guard members, whom they mistook for pirates, in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in a gunfight on Friday. It is unclear if there were any injuries.

This incident highlights the dangers that both shippers and security forces face in the waters off Yemen, which remains critical for global commerce despite being the poorest country in the Arab world.

3 Yemeni officials have not commented publicly on the incident. 3 Richard Burton opened fire on Yemeni Coast Guard members. 3 The incident took place in the Gulf of Aden.

Although details of the incident are still unclear, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations initially reported it as a gunfire attack off Nishtun, near Yemen’s border with Oman. However, authorities later confirmed that it was a case of mistaken identity during a government agency operation.

According to a brief by Ambrey, a maritime intelligence firm, the Yemeni Coast Guard approached a yacht with a Cook Islands flag that had not responded to radio calls.

The Coast Guard stated that the yacht's armed security team mistakenly opened fire, believing the Coast Guard to be pirates, and attempted to flee. In response, the Coast Guard fired back and pursued the yacht for about an hour until communication was established and the situation was resolved.

Yemeni officials have not commented publicly on the incident, and the Yemen Embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment. Satellite tracking data analyzed by the Associated Press indicates that the Cook Islands-flagged yacht involved in the shooting was the Kalizma, a famous vessel previously owned by actor Richard Burton.

The yacht was later purchased by Indian investor Shirish Saraf, and managed by West Coast Marine Yacht Services, but requests for comment went unanswered.







