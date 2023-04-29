Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Criticism Over Aishwarya's Film Career

Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai's performance in the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Abhishek responds that Aishwarya does not need his permission

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have appeared in several films together

Abhishek Bachchan recently shared his thoughts on the film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', which stars his wife Aishwarya Rai in the lead role and is directed by Mani Ratnam. Abhishek praised Aishwarya's performance in the movie on Twitter. However, a Twitter user suggested that Abhishek should let Aishwarya sign more films and take care of their daughter Aaradhya himself. Abhishek responded to the user with a clear and concise reply.

Abhishek Bachchan expressed his thoughts on Ponniyin Selvan 2 and stated his opinion about it. He wrote, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”

Replying to his tweet, a fan wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek wrote, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Abhishek Bachchan received praise from fans of the couple for his response to a Twitter user, “Well said sir...also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. 'Jay'n Nandini together in a movie would be a treat to watch,” wrote a fan.“Tweet of the day my man, added another fan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and became parents to their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. They have appeared in several films together such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, and Umrao Jaan among others.

The movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' is the second installment of the grand historical saga directed by Mani Ratnam, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's renowned five-part novel series. The review of the film stated that “Given this is Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years, she’s unbelievably good and delivers what’s unarguably a career-best performance. Aishwarya’s character impact is so powerful and she’s so good in it, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in her shoes. Be it her rage-filled eyes or the long silences, Aishwarya brings so much life into the film.”