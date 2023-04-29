Aishwarya Rai Attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 Screening With Family

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek and Aaradhya attend a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2

Cast members hug and compliment Aishwarya and Aaradhya

The team takes photos together, shared on Madras Talkies' Instagram

Aishwarya Rai, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, attended a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 and met with her co-stars. The cast members hugged and complimented both Aishwarya and Aaradhya during the event.

Vikram embraced Aaradhya and greeted her then he said, “You look more and more fabulous.” Aaradhya thanked him for the compliment. Trisha Krishnan hugged Aaradhya after complimenting her, and the young girl expressed gratitude for the kind words. Trisha said “God, you are as tall as your mom now!” Aaradhya smiled in response.

After a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya Rai arrived with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, Aaradhya. The cast of the film greeted and hugged them, complimenting the young girl. The team then took photos together, which were shared on Madras Talkies' Instagram. Aishwarya was dressed in blue, while Aaradhya wore a white and pink outfit, and Abhishek was in his usual black attire. Trisha wore black pants, a black top, and a blue shirt, while Vikram looked stylish in a printed shirt, dreadlocks, and sunglasses.

Aaradhya's meet and greet with fans pic.twitter.com/IkF4I1OrQV — Unpaid PS2 marketing manager (@SilamSiva) April 29, 2023





Ponniyin Selvan 2, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novels, was released in theaters on Friday. The Tamil historical drama portrays the early years of Arulmozhivarman, a powerful king who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The movie features Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and others in key roles, and was released in five languages across India. The movie grossed around ₹38 crore on its opening day in India and ₹55 crore worldwide.

Director Mani Ratnam commented on the movie, “For years, India has been making films in Hindi and they have travelled down south. Aradhana was a huge hit there and there have been several instances. It is only a return gift I think.”