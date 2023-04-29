Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Black

Alia Bhatt is stunning diva of Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt wears a sheer, sparkling black mermaid gown.

The actress is ready to make a spectacular entrance at the event.

Alia Bhatt's glittering appearance at Filmfare in a stunning black sparkly mermaid gown has left the entire nation in awe. Fans had ambitions after seeing the actress in the attire, which emanated pure glam.

Alia Bhatt can be seen in the photos sporting a sheer, sparkling black mermaid gown. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in the pictures, styled by Rhea Kapoor. The dress had a gorgeous off-shoulder top made of sparkles. The gown had a long, flared bottom that added further detail. The mid-parted hairbun worn by the diva completed the look.

Rhea Kapoor sharing the pictures, wrote, “@aliaabhatt tonight for @filmfare, giving me instantly classic movie star moments”

Have a look!

In preparation for her eagerly awaited debut at the forthcoming MET Gala, Alia is in full swing. Fans' expectations have already been raised by her recent red carpet performances. The actress is ready to make a spectacular entrance at the event. Along with Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar's upcoming project, Alia has a busy schedule ahead of her.