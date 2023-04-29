Arjun Kapoor Shares Pictures From Berlin With His 'love'

Arjun Kapoor shares pictures of romantic trip with girlfriend to Berlin

The couple took pictures of each other and included selfies in their photo album

Fans commented on the post referring to them as "love birds"

Arjun Kapoor has shared additional pictures of his recent romantic trip to Berlin, Germany with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor posted both colour and black and white photos of the couple visiting several landmarks and enjoying dates. They even took pictures of each other and included a few selfies in their photo album from the trip. Fans commented on the post, referring to them as 'love birds.'

Arjun posted pictures on Instagram and captioned, 'Berlin with love (red heart emoji) (literally) (winking face emoji).' Arjun Kapoor posted a series of photos on his social media account where he and Malaika Arora can be seen posing in front of street graffiti in Berlin and Malaika is also captured sleeping inside a plane in another photo. Malaika responded to the post with red heart and heart eyes emojis.





1 Fans commented on the post referring to them as "love birds" 1 Arjun Kapoor shares pictures of romantic trip with girlfriend to Berlin 1 The couple took pictures of each other and included selfies in their photo album

In the photos shared on social media, there is a picture of a couple taking a selfie inside a restaurant, both dressed in black attire. Another picture features Malaika posing by the riverside wearing an all-white outfit. Arjun's pictures include a selfie with a photo of director Steven Spielberg, and some more snaps of him on the streets of Berlin, including one of him lifting Malaika, who is wearing a blue jumper and black leather pants, in another selfie.









The couple's photos on Instagram received fire and red heart emojis from fans, and one fan referred to them as 'love birds.' An Instagram user left a comment as well. 'you guys look lovely, love and just love for you both !!! @malaikaaroraofficial @arjunkapoor i m simple in awe of you mam i wish i could be as stunning as you by the time i ll be ur age.' One fan added, 'You both look beautiful together in love... Keeping going strong with your bond. Blessings for both of you.'

Arjun Kapoor's latest film was Kuttey, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan. He has two more films,

The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake are scheduled to release this year. Malaika Arora was recently seen in a special song appearance in the film An Action Hero (2022) and her reality series Moving in With Malaika premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in December last year.















































