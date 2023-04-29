Composer Jeet Gannguli Credits Aashiqui 2 For Changing The Perception Of Music In Bollywood

Jeet Gannguli, the composer, worked on six songs for the film Aashiqui 2.

Jeet Gannguli, the composer, revealed that he composed six songs for the movie Aashiqui 2 and believes that the film altered the way music was viewed in the Indian film industry, “Aashiqui 2’s music was a revolution of sorts. I had six songs in the film, including Piya Aaye Na, Chahun Main Ya Na, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, Hum Marr Jayenge and Bhula Dena Mujhe. While working on these songs, I wanted to make sure that besides the arrangement, the lyrics and melody were top notch. I believe that’s why it received so much love and continues to be enjoyed even now,” says Gannguli.

The composer adds, “When the soundtrack of a film becomes successful even before a film’s release, it does wonders to the project. Music acts like a magnet that forces people to hit the theatres. Aashiqui 2 was not just a musical hit, but also a blockbuster because of how the film was. The film’s music took singers Arijit Singh, Ankit Tiwari and Palak Muchhal to new heights. The film’s music was like magic. It brought about a new wave for music in Bollywood. I am glad I could work on Aashiqui 2,” he ends.