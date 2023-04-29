Hina Khan Looks Charming In A Glittery Body-Hugging Gown

Hina Khan is stunning Bollywood diva.

Hina Khan wears a stunning yellow sparkly body-hugging gown for Filmfare 2023.

Hina Khan displayed her dazzling stances all during the photoshoot.

The audience has always been wowed by Hina Khan's appearance at red carpet events. She looked stunning in every costume, whether it was traditional or Western. The actress is drawing attention once more with her new glittering appearance in the most recent Instagram photo dump.

The attractive Hina Khan wore a stunning yellow sparkly body-hugging gown for Filmfare 2023 in her most recent Instagram pictures. She wears a long dress with thigh-high slit detailing and a low v-neckline. The ultra-slim, sparkly outfit looked gorgeous on her lean figure. Gold accessories, a slick hairdo, lush lips, and strong eyeliner completed her ensemble.

She looked better wearing a pair of glittering heels. Hina Khan displayed her dazzling stances all during the photo shoot. In the caption of the picture, the actress wrote, 'For Filmfare Awards 2023.'

