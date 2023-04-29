Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles In Purple Strapless Gown

Janhvi Kapoor is renowned Bollywood celebrity.

The actress dressed in a purple gown to emulate the girl's favourite Cinderella appearance.

She is dressed in a stunning purple gown by Tanya Ghavri.

All the performers are preparing for their best appearances for Filmfare, one of the most important award ceremonies. Janhvi Kapoor, an all-time stealer, adores style and clothing.

She has always dominated the internet with her impeccable sense of fashion, even before she made her entertainment debut. Every year she comes up with something different, and this year the actress dressed in a purple gown to emulate the girl's favourite Cinderella appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor choose something new from the classic look for the Filmfare Awards ceremony. According to her most recent Instagram posts, she was dressed in a stunning purple gown by Tanya Ghavri. She resembled Cinderella in her trail flare gown over a strapless dress. Her cleavage was emphasised by the low neckline.

She added a gold choker as an accessory to her outfit. Her entire splendour was enhanced by her wavy haircut, smokey eye makeup, gorgeous pink lips, and anxious look. The audience turned to look at her on the red carpet because of her beauty. She had a princess aura throughout the pictures while wearing the stunning Cinderella costume.

