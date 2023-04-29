Kajol Is True Diva In Black Pantsuit

Kajol caught everyone's attention at the event.

Kajol caught everyone's attention when she wore a pantsuit to the Filmfare Awards. She acknowledged her husband Ajay Devgn and the trio of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan as the sources of inspiration for her outfit.

She shared her pictures in the shimmery black pantsuit with the caption she wrote, “Decided to be my own hero today off the red carpet and on it! Inspiration from the all time red carpet heroes Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, SRK, Aamir Khan. Do it like a woman. Credits:- Idea :- mine. Outfit :- Manish Malhotra. Execution :- Radhika Mehra. Watch :- my husbands (laughing emojis).”

Netizens expressed their opinions on her amazing outfit. As one of the users wrote, “Who needs the Khans, when we have you?”

Another user wrote, “Zoomed into that watch as it's your husband's and my favourite Ajay Devgn sir's.” A third person wrote, “Brilliant idea! I can see how fabulous and comfortable you are in this! Totally love it. YOU ROCKKKKKKK @kajol.”







