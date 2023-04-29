language: English
Malaika Arora Looks Magnificent In Fairytale Ball Gown
Web Desk 29 Apr , 2023 06:01 AM

Malaika Arora is well-known for her fashion sense. The actress and reality TV celebrity was seen donning an amazing outfit for an event in Dubai on Wednesday.

Malaika was the show-stopper at an event honoring famous fashion designer Michael Cinco. She was dressed in a lavish white ball gown with feather trimming. Malaika looked like a princess in her dream gown, complete with glossy makeup and gorgeous hair.

She shared her outstanding photos with the caption, 'Princess diaries ….. hair n make up.'

Recently, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor caused a stir when they shared beautiful pictures of their trip to Scotland. They spread love in the town and were the talk of the town.

