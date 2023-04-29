Mouni Roy Radiates Beauty In A Stylish Brown Off Shoulder Top And Harem Pant

Mouni Roy is well known Bollywood actress.

The actress shared pictures of herself wearing harem pants and a brown off-shoulder blouse.

Mouni appeared to be the ultimate diva.

The sexy diva Mouni Roy, who became well-known for her role in Naagin, has quickly achieved success in the glamourous field. Mouni is crushing it with her alluring charms and has the entire country fawning over her captivating pictures. With her stunning appearance, the actress can make anyone quake.

Because of her daring sense of style, the actress has captured the hearts of millions of people and amassed a sizable fan base. Her slim build ensures that she can pull off any look, and her smile is the finishing touch that really makes everything pop. The actress recently shared some sensual pictures of herself wearing harem pants and a brown off-shoulder blouse on Instagram.

Mouni's attire is both super-chic and draws attention to her toned body. Her smooth hair has been styled in a high ponytail. The actress used nude lipstick, soft and understated eye makeup, and dewy makeup. Mouni appeared to be the ultimate diva.

Have a look!

