Neha Sharma Drops Aesthetic Photos In Black

Neha Sharma is a Bollywood actress and model.

She is recognized for her stunning looks.

Neha Sharma will be next appeared in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra.'

Neha Sharma, an Indian actress and model hailing from Bihar. She is recognized for her stunning looks. She recently shared a new picture on Instagram, featuring her dressed in black attire.

She posted her Black and white themed photo with the caption, '🖤🖤 📷.'

3 Neha Sharma will be next appeared in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra.' 3 Neha Sharma is a Bollywood actress and model. 3 She is recognized for her stunning looks.

She appeared in the photo wearing black laging and black bodycon dress with upper, she left her hair open and takes a picture with seductive poses.

On the work front, Neha Sharma will be next appeared in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra,' movie with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty play the key roles in the movie. The movie will be released on May,12, 2023. Neha also made her debut with the thriller show 'llegal.'















